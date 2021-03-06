Chilly breezes at times this weekend, but our next warm-up is getting closer!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! It’s the first weekend in March and although meteorological spring began earlier this week, we’ll still feel the winter chill today and tomorrow.

Today looks slightly warmer than tomorrow, but still below-average for this time of year. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s during the afternoon.

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Northwest breezes could add a little bite to the air, especially this afternoon. We expect gusts to peak between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

If you have a wind breaker, this would be a good day to bring it out of the wardrobe!

Today's wind gust forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for partial sunshine this afternoon, then eventually mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and mostly clear skies in the evening.

High pressure stays in control Sunday. Look for a touch more sunshine than today, along with slightly cooler air and lighter breezes.

Sunday's surface map (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The attention during the work week will turn to a warm-up. A nice upper-level ridge will gradually spread across the eastern half of the country.

Ad

Upper air pattern for Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our current forecasts call for 60s on Monday and Tuesday, then 70s Wednesday through Friday.

If our forecast for that 70-degree streak verifies, it would be the longest since November 9-11, 2020.

Longest 70-degree streak since November 2020 (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I haven’t mentioned precipitation at all in this article. That’s because it’s not in the forecast anytime soon!

Our next shot at any rain comes Friday and we only have the chances pegged at 20 percent at the moment.