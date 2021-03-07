Trading in the winter coats for shorts and t-shirts very soon!

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s cold out there this morning as I type this article, but warm weather fans, we have great news for you! We’re a day or two away from the 60s and three or four days away from the 70s.

An upper-level ridge will be providing the warmth during the work week. I’ll get to that in just a second, but we’ve got to talk about the weather to wrap up the weekend first!

It was really nice to have the sunshine yesterday, but unfortunately, the chilly breezes made it tough to be outdoors as much as we would have liked.

You can expect the wind to be weaker, but still noticeable on this Sunday. Temperatures run a couple degrees cooler and we’ll have plenty of sunshine as high pressure stays in control.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The reason temperatures have been below-average this weekend? An upper-level trough, which will actually begin pulling away from the area today. Look for highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday temperature outlook and departure from normal (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the trough erodes and pulls away from us, it will be replaced by an upper-level ridge. It will be a process to warm up, but each successive day through Friday will be warmer than the last.

The rest of the eastern half of the country will join us in the unseasonable warmth this week.

Work week temperature outlook and departure from normal (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our run of dry weather is expected to continue through Thursday.

Models are beginning to hint at a front that could move in Friday and stall over the area Saturday. If this comes to pass, we would see shower chances return.

Rain coverage meter through Thursday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The aforementioned front would also likely drop temperatures a bit next weekend. Enjoy the warmth in the meantime, though!