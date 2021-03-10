Warmest weather of 2021 to come in the next couple of days

ROANOKE, Va. – While we’ve started out chilly the past several mornings, sunshine has quickly put our temperatures on an upward trend. That will be the case again Wednesday, as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/10/2021

By Thursday, the wind picks up a bit out of the southwest.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Thursday, 3/11/2021

That, combined with a partly cloudy sky, will push our temperatures even higher. In fact, it’s likely that Thursday will be our warmest day since mid-November of 2020.

Thursday to be the warmest day since November of 2020

We’ll still be fairly warm Friday but with increasing clouds. Eventually, these clouds produce rain showers in the afternoon and early evening hours, as a front slowly sags southward.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon, 3/12/2021

If you have plans between about 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, maybe consider a Plan B. We don’t think you’ll have to completely ditch your plans unless you’re in areas closer to I-77. Once the front sags south, we’ll be mostly dry outside of a few stray showers each day this weekend.

Weekend plans for 3/12 to 3/14/2021

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern turns cooler and more active. By Monday, high pressure to the north will place colder air in the region while a storm system rises from the Rockies.

If this storm system arrives later, we’d mainly be looking at a chilly rain. If it arrives earlier, however, we could be looking at a wintry mix.

Two scenarios for Monday, 3/15/2021

March is often a month with wild swings in weather, so while this may seem far-fetched, it isn’t. We’ll keep an eye on the trends for you.