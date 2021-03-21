Dry again to wrap up the weekend, but next rain chances are not far away!

ROANOKE, Va. – We are officially one full day into the new season of spring and it appears the weather will be pretty similar today to what it was yesterday.

That’s because high pressure continues to be our dominant weather maker.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high is strong enough to keep clouds and showers associated with the coastal low away from us. In fact, I believe we’ll enjoy completely cloud-free skies to wrap up the weekend!

After another chilly start, look for temperatures to trend a couple degrees warmer than they did yesterday.

We’re featuring Woodlawn, Callaghan, Burnt Chimney, Evergreen and Sandy Level in this morning’s small town shoutout on Virginia Today.

Sunday small town shoutout (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It will also be breezy and we’ll have low humidity, so it’s a good idea to avoid outdoor burning, especially from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The statewide 4 p.m. burn ban continues until April 30, so you shouldn’t be burning during the day anyway.

Sunday's brush fire threat (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The dry weather will eventually come to an end as the high pressure moves away to the east and a more active pattern sets up over our corner of the Commonwealth.

I can’t rule out a shower on Tuesday, but the higher chances appear to be Wednesday through Friday. I don’t expect any of those days to be washouts, but they will be wetter than this weekend has been.

Next three systems we're tracking (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wetter conditions will also coincide with the peak of our upcoming warm-up.

Look for slightly cooler, but also drier conditions to start next weekend.