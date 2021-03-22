Beyond The Forecast: Wait a few more weeks before starting your spring garden!

Happy Monday and welcome to spring! The new season officially began over the weekend. I’m sure there are a few green thumbs around our corner of the Commonwealth that are looking to get their gardens started soon. We here at Your Local Weather Authority believe it’s still a little too early to do so!

Why do we say that? Well, it’s inevitable to get a cold snap or two, especially over the first half of spring. The average “last freeze” date in our viewing area ranges from mid-April to late May.

Here are the specific dates for Lynchburg, Danville, Roanoke and Blacksburg.

In addition to when the last freeze happens on average, we have some data on when the *LATEST* freeze has occurred in the various communities we cover.

Back in 1966, Roanoke and Danville both saw the mercury dip below 32 degrees on May 11. For Lynchburg, the latest freeze happened May 18, 1973.

Get this: Blacksburg has dipped below freezing in JUNE before. That happened back in 1972.

Ad

So we know that freezes are possible in spring and you’ll be putting your plants at risk if you put them in the ground the next few weeks.

There are probably some people out there who will ignore this warning, I get it. If you just absolutely HAVE to start the garden now, here are some tips on how you can protect the plants.

Covering the plants with breathable material is a great idea. Using plastic is NOT good for them.

This might be hard to believe, but watering the plants before a cold night can actually help keep them warm! That’s because the wet soil holds heat better.

Finally, if you can’t follow the previous two suggestions, bring the plants in as a last-ditch salvage technique.

When it’s safer to get the veggies and flowers in the ground, we would certainly love to see photos of your garden! Feel free to share with us via the “Pin It” feature on the WSLS weather app. You can also send them to us via email and social media.

After some chilly breezes over the weekend, our temperatures are warming up in the week ahead. The extra warmth will also come with clouds and rain chances. You can get the temperature and precipitation trends in this morning’s forecast article.

Ad

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area, the New River Valley or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

In case you missed it, we’re posting great weather and science content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

If you prefer your weather information delivered by social media, you can follow Your Local Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also keep up with me on social media. I’m on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, follow along!

Ad

-- Justin McKee