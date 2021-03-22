Warming trend and shower chances for the first full week of spring

ROANOKE, Va. – We officially started spring over the weekend, but it didn’t necessarily feel like the new season! Chilly breezes, especially in the mornings, had us grabbing the warm clothing.

It does appear we’ll see a gradual warming trend in both the morning lows and afternoon highs as the first full week of spring progresses.

We start the week with 30s this morning, then go about five degrees above-average this afternoon.

Monday's departure from normal map (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The upper-level ridge really gets settled in by Thursday and Friday. That’s when we’ll see the temperatures skyrocket.

We’re expecting highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s by that timeframe.

Friday's departure from normal map (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The warmer air will come at a bit of a cost, though. We’ll lose the sunshine as the temperatures warm up later in the week and the pattern gets more active.

At one point, the models were hinting at rounds of rain from Wednesday through Friday. Now, the chances for showers look more scattered at around 40 percent.

Ad

Next five days rain coverage (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any rain would be beneficial with how dry it’s been in March.

The best odds of seeing at least an inch of rain this week will be for folks near the Virginia/North Carolina border.

Rainfall forecast through Friday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll see a small dip in the temperatures over this upcoming weekend. Saturday looks dry and Sunday could feature some showers.

As we flip the calendar to April next week, we could see some cooler-than-average air creep in and also we’ll have fewer rain chances than this week.