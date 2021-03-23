Hello, spring! Rain chances, temperatures rising later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday was just about the perfect start to the week, but Tuesday will offer up more clouds.

Even still, temperatures won’t suffer too much. Most of the area will top out between 60 and 65° during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/23/2021

Between a stalled system offshore and a weak disturbance to our west, we’ll see clouds thicken later on along with the possibility for a few stray showers heading into Wednesday morning.

FutureTracker - Wednesday morning around 3 o'clock

Beyond that, most of Wednesday is dry with more clouds and similar temperatures to Tuesday.

Warmer air continues to lift north ahead of a slow-moving front. Eventually, that front will be close enough to produce showers and possibly storms late Thursday in the western half of our area.

What we're tracking by Thursday, 3/25/2021

It doesn’t appear as if we’ll see a significant flood or severe thunderstorm threat out of this, but we do expect higher rain totals in the NRV and Highlands than in Lynchburg and Southside.

Rain impacts through Friday, 3/26/2021

Most of the rain is gone Friday, with a breeze out of the southwest taking over. This is a recipe for some much warmer air.

High temperatures could reach 75 to 80° Friday - almost a mid to late May feel to the air! This could actually be the warmest air we’ve seen all year if all pans out as currently forecast.

Weekend forecast for 3/26 to 3/28/2021

We’ll be dry and warm again Saturday. Another front moves through Sunday, producing the chance for rain and storms. This will be followed by slightly cooler air to start next week.