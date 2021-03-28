Be weather aware! Severe storms possible to wrap up the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Mother Nature is acting as our alarm clock this Sunday morning! As I type this, we’re tracking heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind as it moves across our corner of the Commonwealth.

I don’t believe this first batch of activity will be able to strengthen to severe criteria, but be careful if you’re getting the day started early.

Once the sun rises, we will add some instability to the severe weather ingredients and we’ll need to watch any storms that form from that point through early afternoon.

Here’s a snapshot of how the radar and temperatures could look at 11 a.m.

Future Tracker Sunday 11 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm until 2 or 3 p.m. will have the ability to strengthen. The entire region is under a level 2 (”slight”) risk for severe weather, while portions of Charlotte and Halifax Counties are included in the level 3 (”enhanced”) risk.

The primary threat would be damaging winds in any storms, but we can’t rule out the possibility for tornadoes, hail and/or localized flooding.

Sunday's storm threats (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Outside of any storms, it will be windy at times from 1 p.m. to 4 a.m. tonight. A wind advisory has been posted along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Rain and storms taper off pretty quickly in the late afternoon and evening. The only precipitation expected overnight will be some light snow for the west-facing slopes. Yes, I said snow.

Future Tracker Sunday 10 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Monday looks a lot quieter! High pressure really gets settled in and the sinking air provides lots of sunshine. It will be cooler than this weekend, but still pretty close to seasonal averages.

Future Tracker Monday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high shifts offshore on Tuesday, which will allow us to warm up by a few degrees and keep the sunshine.

We’ll be tracking our next weather maker on Wednesday. At the moment, it appears poised to soak us with rain.

After it moves through, much cooler air gets sent in for Thursday and Friday. It will be feeling more like winter as we flip the calendar to April!