Pattern turns wetter at times starting late Thursday through Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday was the warmest day in our area since September and October (depending on where exactly you are). Thursday will still be quite warm, as temperatures rise into the 70s area-wide.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/8/2021

We’ll have that time to warm up before clouds increase and scattered showers and storms develop. These should begin to move from west to east after about 4 p.m. or so. A couple may become stronger east of the Roanoke Valley, where a front will be hanging out to lift these storms a bit.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

Some areas of fog may develop heading into Friday morning. Expect clouds to mostly hang tough, but sun may break in parts of the New River Valley throughout the day Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 60s with minimal chance for any widespread rain.

For that reason, we’re cautiously optimistic about racing in Martinsville Friday evening. We just might have to watch for pockets of drizzle Friday night with warmer air coming in above us.

Come Saturday, we still have the yellow flag on our forecast.

Race weekend forecast - spring 2021

Another area of low pressure will be throwing moisture toward the Eastern U.S. Saturday. However, there will likely be a cluster of storms farther to the south. If that cluster can become strong enough, it would rob us of the energy and moisture for any widespread rain Saturday evening.

What we're tracking - Saturday, 4/10/2021

Stay in touch with us for updates!

As for the rest of the weekend, Sunday looks nice. We’ll mostly see clouds decreasing, a comforting breeze and temperatures in the 70s.

Weekend forecast for 4/10 and 4/11/2021

There are several indications that we’ll turn cooler heading into the following weekend.