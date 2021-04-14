Showers, storms, cooler air and gusty winds return with our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stretch of very nice weather, we start Wednesday out nice and calm. As the day goes on, an area of low pressure and its associated cold front move closer to us.

We’ll still have plenty of dry time for temperatures to reach about 70-75° in most spots.

Hourly planner for Wednesday, 4/14/2021

After about 3 p.m., scattered showers will develop. With that warm air to work with, some of these showers could blossom into storms.

FutureTracker - late Wednesday afternoon

A strong storm or two will be possible near and south of US 460 between about 4 and 8 p.m. Periods of rain will continue after that point before turning drier by Thursday.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

By Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 60s. The wind will start to pick up out of the west and northwest. Wind speeds will be sustained at about 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 4/15/2021

For that reason, it will still be too warm for any frost to develop Thursday morning. Only patchy frost will be possible Friday morning, though it may still be too windy. Saturday morning offers up the best chance for patches of light frost.

Ad

Frost potential from 4/15 to 4/17/2021

After that, clouds increase Saturday with a few showers passing through during the afternoon and evening. We’ll be seasonable (temperature-wise) this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s.