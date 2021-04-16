Your Local Weather Authority expects only a few stray April showers this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A Nor’Easter is dumping snow on parts of New England Friday. A fraction of the wind will be around in southwest and central Virginia, keeping temperatures similar to where they were Thursday afternoon.

So, after starting in the 30s and 40s in the morning, we’ll rise into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 4/16/2021

The wind will calm at night, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. How low temperatures drop depends on how quickly clouds can move in. The quicker they move in, the less temperatures will drop (and vice versa).

Therefore, we expect 30s and 40s once again Saturday morning with patches of frost. It will be a chilly start to the Blue Ridge Marathon, with temperatures rising into the 50s by 11 a.m.

Blue Ridge Marathon forecast - 2021

Clouds will increase throughout the day Saturday, but rain showers will be limited later in the day. Most of the weekend, in fact, will be dry with temperatures stuck in the 50s and 60s each afternoon.

Ad

Weekend forecast for 4/17 and 4/18/2021

Cold air retreats by Tuesday, but another strong cold front will move through Wednesday. That will give us the limited chance for showers, with even colder air behind. High temperatures Wednesday will mainly be in the 50s and lower 60s, with the possibility of widespread 30s Thursday morning.

Upper air pattern - 4/22/2021

We’ll keep an eye on the wind to see if frost becomes more of a significant threat by then.

Download our app for the latest updates and alerts.