Is that you, winter? Cold front sends mountain snow, howling wind and tumbling temperatures our way

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a beautiful start to the week, Tuesday will be just as nice.

After starting out chilly, a breeze out of the south will be enough to push temperatures up into the 60s and 70s Tuesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 4/20/2021

Bottle that up, because big changes are on the way Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the 50s in the NRV and Highlands to 60s elsewhere. That will likely happen through midday. Once a cold front moves through, cooler air will rush in on some gusty winds. (That cooler air and northwest wind will be enough to produce snow showers on our west-facing slopes.)

Wind speeds will range between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph becoming possible.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 4/21/2021

Temperatures continue to tumble into Thursday morning, which could leave the mountains with freezing temperatures.

Chance of a freeze - Thursday, 4/22/2021

Combine that with the ongoing wind, and it will feel like the 20s in several parts of our region.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the 50s - about 15° below the average for this time of year. As the wind calms at night, temperatures will once again plummet into the 30s. Frost and freezing temperatures will become a concern again by Friday morning.

Chance of a freeze - Friday, 4/23/2021

Make sure any plants you have outside are covered or brought inside. Keep your pets indoors. Disconnect your garden hose, and keep an eye on your car’s tire pressure.

What to do ahead of frost/freezing temperatures

Check back for updates on the forecast by downloading our app. More rain is on the way Saturday afternoon and evening.