How do the 70s and 80s sound? Warmer air on the way this week!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a soggy and cool start to the weekend, we have better weather in the forecast today!

The storm system that brought the showers will pull away to the north and east through the day.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Today will be much drier than yesterday. In fact, the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside are likely to be completely rain-free. We can’t rule out a spot shower in the New River Valley and/or Highlands.

Look for clouds to gradually decrease through the day. We expect a good amount of sunshine by late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures start in the 40s, but we’ll warm up nicely by midday and afternoon. Our highs will range from the low 60s in the NRV to the upper 60s across the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The only complaint you could have with today’s weather? The wind. We expect gusty northwest breezes from time to time.