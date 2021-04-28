Temperatures flirt with record territory Wednesday afternoon as summery stretch continues

ROANOKE, Va. – For parts of the area, Tuesday’s temperatures were the highest we’ve seen in about seven months. The stretch of warmer weather continues Wednesday, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest.

Wind gusts could peak between 20 and 30 mph during the afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 4/28/2021

That will give a boost to our temperatures, despite more clouds than what we saw Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley, low to mid 80s in the Roanoke Valley and Highlands and mid to upper 80s in Lynchburg and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 4/28/2021

While our weather is calm, the threat for severe weather continues in parts of the Plains and into parts of the Great Lakes region Wednesday. That threat shifts slightly to the east Thursday, but will still avoid our area.

Severe storm threat for 4/28/2021 and 4/29/2021

The same front that produces that severe weather will bring a heightened chance for rain to the western half of our area Thursday night into early Friday morning.