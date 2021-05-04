A few strong-to-severe storms precede a mid-week cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – You can definitely feel the humidity in the air these last two days. That isn’t going anywhere Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 80s for most of throughout the day.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/4/2021

As a storm system to the west fires off some storms, those storms will move into that warmth and humidity after about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Tuesday

Anything that does move in could become briefly strong-to-severe with localized wind damage and/or hail becoming possible.

That threat looks to be over after 6 or 7 p.m., as the atmosphere puts most of its energy into storms well south of us.

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. Tuesday

Come Wednesday, our actual cold front will be moving through, which could spark a few more hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon east of the Parkway. Most of us will just notice the wind picking up from the west.