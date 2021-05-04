Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with Tuesday afternoon’s storms

Chris Michaels
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Severe Weather
Severe T-Storm Watch for Tuesday, 5/4/2021
Severe T-Storm Watch for Tuesday, 5/4/2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms are moving into very warm, sticky air on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the 10 News viewing area through 8 p.m.

This means that severe thunderstorms are possible, given current/forecasted conditions, while a warning means that severe weather is likely or currently happening.

Watch vs. warning definition - severe thunderstorm

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat through about 6 p.m., as a line of storms moves from west to east.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Tuesday

A couple of storms may also contain hail.

In this system, the threat for flooding is low, since this line is going to be moving through pretty quickly.

Storm threats Tuesday afternoon and evening

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: