Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms are moving into very warm, sticky air on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the 10 News viewing area through 8 p.m.

This means that severe thunderstorms are possible, given current/forecasted conditions, while a warning means that severe weather is likely or currently happening.

Watch vs. warning definition - severe thunderstorm

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat through about 6 p.m., as a line of storms moves from west to east.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Tuesday

A couple of storms may also contain hail.

In this system, the threat for flooding is low, since this line is going to be moving through pretty quickly.