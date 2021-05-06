A shot of cooler air keeps spring vibes around through at least Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following the passage of Wednesday’s cold front, we’ve noticed the humidity and the temperatures drop. We’ll start in the 40s across most of the area Thursday morning with highs only in the 60s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/6/2021

By Friday, another cold front will move toward the area. This will introduce another chance of occasional showers, but it will also keep the cooler air locked in throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be closer to the average for mid-to-late March.

FutureTracker - midday Friday, 5/7/2021

We’ll also see the wind pick up once again as the front moves from west to east. Gusts could range from 30-40 mph during the afternoon Friday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 5/7/2021

It’s for this reason that I think the launch at Wallops Island Friday evening will get scrubbed to a different date. Be sure to stay with us for updates, as we could see the vapor trails from the launch (depending on the time of day).

KiNet-X Rocket Launch at Wallops Island - Friday, 5/7/2021