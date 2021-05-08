Virginia moms will experience a mixed bag of weather this holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the holiday weekend! We’ll be celebrating our mothers on Sunday and a good gift to yours this year will be this advice: “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes!”

I say that because we have a mixed bag of weather in the forecast, including northwest breezes and sunshine today, then more clouds, brief shower chances and warmer temperatures Sunday.

Let’s talk a little bit about today first. As I type this, there’s a cold front passing through the region. It sparked some showers overnight and we can’t completely a spotty one out in the first couple of hours after sunrise.

However, the biggest thing you’ll notice about the weather today will be the northwest breezes. They could get quite gusty at times, exceeding 30 miles per hour.

The wind should calm down this evening and tonight, before becoming breezy again on Mother’s Day.

Today's wind speed, direction and gusts (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees below-average and we’ll see similar temperature departures overnight. It could feel pretty chilly!

Ad

As I mentioned, it will be breezy again on Mother’s Day, but that actually could help our temperatures get closer to early May averages. That’s because the wind will be out of the south tomorrow, instead of the northwest.