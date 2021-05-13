Spring temperatures leading up to slowly-increasing rain, storm chances

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a very chilly start to our Thursday, thanks to high pressure overhead. That will lead to clear skies and a calm afternoon. Temperatures will have the opportunity to rise more than they did Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the area will peak between 65 and 70°, which is still almost 10° below average for this time of year.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/13/2021

We’ll be chilly once again by Friday morning, with temperatures starting generally between 40 and 45°. Outside of a stray shower Friday, we’ll stay dry through at least Saturday.

We have some ground to make up as we’re roughly 2-3″ below normal for the entire spring.

Rainfall deficit for the spring of 2021

As a warm front extends eastward later in the weekend, we expect some showers to develop along it Sunday afternoon.

What we're tracking - Sunday, May 16th, 2021