A 50/50 weekend before turning wetter, warmer next week

What we're tracking for the weekend of 5/15 and 5/16/2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Let’s be honest. You’ve had your eyes on the weekend since Monday. Before we can get there, though, let’s get through Friday first. We start with temperatures in the 40s during the morning with afternoon temperatures similar to what we saw Thursday.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 5/14/2021

What’s different is the little bit of an upslope flow in the winds. That creates the chance for just some sporadic afternoon showers. This isn’t anything I would cancel my plans over.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

These limited chances dissipate around or shortly after sunset, leaving us with a comfortable evening and patchy fog overnight. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, with high pressure still in control of our weather.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s.

Weekend forecast for 5/15 and 5/16/2021

By Sunday, however, a warm front will extend east. This will produce the chance for occasional showers.