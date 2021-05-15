Dry and warmer to start the weekend, before showers return Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – In my opinion, the weather has been pretty nice the past couple of days! The good times roll on as we kick off another weekend.

High pressure is in control today and we’ll start the day with cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

The midday and afternoon will feature a warm-up to the 70s, along with extra clouds. We’re not expecting any rain today. Look for the wind to stay light and variable. All in all, a nice Saturday!

Future Tracker Saturday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high moves to the east on Sunday and some energy from the west pushes into our region. That means overcast skies and a 30-percent chance of showers. Have the umbrella handy!

The more active weather is not good news for temperatures, as we’ll be six to eight degrees cooler for Sunday’s highs.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Higher shower and storm chances are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Luckily, the heaviest rain and severe weather stays well to our west.