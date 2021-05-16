Few shower chances to track before our next big warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re coming off a really pretty day to start the weekend, but the weather will be more active in the days ahead.

Before I get to the specifics on rain chances, I want to give you a bit of an explainer on what exactly we mean when we forecast a 40-percent or 70-percent chance of showers.

Basically, you can think about the rain forecast in terms of the coverage of showers on the radar. If fewer communities will see rain, the forecast chances will naturally be lower.

On days we’re forecasting 80, 90 or 100-percent chances for rain (which are admittedly pretty rare), we expect most of our area to receive measurable precipitation.

Chance of rain explained (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

For today, we’re closer to the spotty/isolated category (the far left box above) for rain chances. Midday and afternoon will be the prime time for rain to move in.

We’re also forecasting lots of clouds and slightly cooler temperatures than Saturday. Look for highs to range from the mid 60s in the New River Valley to the mid 70s in Southside.

Ad