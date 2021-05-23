Summer temperatures don’t let up, but rain may provide relief soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was the warmest day of 2021 so far in our corner of the Commonwealth!
Roanoke hit 89 degrees for the high temperature, beating out the 88-degree marks we hit back on April 27 and 28.
If you like the summer-like warmth, you’re in luck because it will be sticking around for a few more days!
If you DON’T like the warmth, you’ll have to hope for a stray shower to move over your location today. Most of us stay dry, though.
Monday appears to offer more relief, as shower and storm chances look a bit higher.
It won’t be a washout, but have the umbrella handy as rain develops, especially in the afternoon.