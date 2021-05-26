Near-record heat, isolated storms Wednesday afternoon; pattern change ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another muggy start to our Wednesday morning, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. This gives us a head start on the day, as high temperatures reach the 80s in the New River Valley and Highlands and upper 80s to lower 90s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

While widespread storms aren’t expected, some pop-up storms will be possible during the near-record heat of the day.

Given the heat, these storms can grow tall and possibly become strong-to-severe. While we don’t expect an outbreak, we’ll have to watch for a few stronger storms between about 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Wednesday

Make sure to download our app for the latest alerts.

Thursday will be just about as hot with only a stray shower chance.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

The bulk of any severe weather will stay in the Plains and Upper Midwest Thursday, but this all comes with our next front. Showers and storms will increase late Friday afternoon and linger into the night. Given the moisture and wind around this system, we could see a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms during that time frame. Keep checking back for updates.