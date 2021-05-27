Heat builds before Friday storms, weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be tough to follow up Wednesday’s near-record heat, but we’ll come close Thursday afternoon. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s throughout the New River Valley with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

There’s only a slim chance of a stray storm south of US 460 later in the day. The better chance for showers and storms comes Friday. We’ll still be quite warm (in the 80s) leading up to any storms.

Any storms before 5 p.m. will be pretty hit-or-miss, but they can still pack a punch given the warmth and humidity.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Friday

The “main event,” so to speak, comes after 5 or 6 p.m. as the overall storm system moves closer to our area. This will fire off more numerous showers and storms. While we don’t expect an outbreak of severe weather, a few strong-to-severe storms will be possible before 11 p.m.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Friday

Localized wind damage would be the main threat with anything we see Friday afternoon or evening. It’s for that reason that we’re under a Level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.