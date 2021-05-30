The wedge provides a fall-like Sunday with clouds, scattered showers

ROANOKE, Va. – We were soggy at times and cooler on Saturday and the unpleasant weather holds through the middle day of the holiday weekend.

You can thank the wedge, or cold-air damming, for the subpar forecast. If you’ve lived in this area for awhile, you’ve likely heard these terms before.

If you haven’t, here’s an explainer. Basically, we have cooler air filtering in from the north and east from a high pressure system. The air gets “wedged” up against our mountains.

That means unseasonably cool temperatures, along with clouds and scattered showers, for us today.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our highs in the 60s are more typical for what we would feel in October or November, not late May!

We’re going to see low pressure move to the northeast and the high pressure move into a more favorable location by Memorial Day.

Future Tracker Monday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)