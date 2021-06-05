Not much rain to cool us off on this summery weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first weekend of June and meteorological summer and it will certainly feel like it outside.

If you can be by the pool or any other body of water today, I think that will be a smart decision!

Temperatures rise from the 50s and 60s in the morning to the 80s and 90s in the afternoon. We’ll be nearly 10 degrees above-average!

We’re forecasting lots of sunshine throughout the day and if you live in Roanoke, Lynchburg or Southside, you’ll stay completely dry!

We can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm during the afternoon in the New River Valley and/or Highlands, but the chances look relatively low.

Shower and storm coverage comes up a bit by Sunday, but there will still be plenty of dry time!