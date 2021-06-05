Partly Cloudy icon
62º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Not much rain to cool us off on this summery weekend

Temperatures will be on the rise, while rain chances stay on the low side

Justin McKee
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
weather
Weekend forecast high temperatures
Weekend forecast high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first weekend of June and meteorological summer and it will certainly feel like it outside.

If you can be by the pool or any other body of water today, I think that will be a smart decision!

Temperatures rise from the 50s and 60s in the morning to the 80s and 90s in the afternoon. We’ll be nearly 10 degrees above-average!

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re forecasting lots of sunshine throughout the day and if you live in Roanoke, Lynchburg or Southside, you’ll stay completely dry!

We can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm during the afternoon in the New River Valley and/or Highlands, but the chances look relatively low.

Zone by zone rain chances for today (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shower and storm coverage comes up a bit by Sunday, but there will still be plenty of dry time!

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: