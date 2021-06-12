Not as wet, but scattered storms remain in our weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Well, we were hoping for drought-busting rain this past week, but I don’t think we wanted flooding to come with it!

That was the case for some on Friday, with the Lynchburg area picking up the most rain.

In fact, the Hill City recorded its wettest June 11 with more than two and a half inches accumulating in the official rain gauge.

The old daily rainfall record from 1955 was smashed by nearly an inch!

Record rainfall in Lynchburg on Friday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Thankfully, the flood waters have receded as I type this Saturday morning and forecast models indicate that Lynchburg won’t be nearly as wet this weekend.

We’re highlighting the New River Valley and Highlands to have the best chance for scattered storms today.

The Roanoke Valley’s forecast rain chance is 40-percent and it’s a touch lower for Lynchburg and Southside.