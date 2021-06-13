Tracking two fronts for isolated storms, then cooler and less humid air

Humidity levels over the next four days

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with a brief cool-down, along with plenty of clouds and storms in the western mountains.

Some changes are in the forecast today, due in part to an approaching front from the west.

Let’s start with temperatures. We’re mainly in the 60s as I type this in the morning and we’ll see a quick warm-up into the midday and afternoon.

Most of us top out in the mid to upper 80s for highs in the afternoon, levels which are above-average for mid-June.

Sunday's high temperature forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Isolated storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and the chance will extend into the evening.

We believe the highest coverage of storms will be in the Highlands. Chances go lower as you travel further south.

Zone by zone storm chances for Sunday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)