They’re back! Muggies return for the first weekend of summer

ROANOKE, Va. – In this meteorologist’s humble opinion, it’s been nice to walk outside and not feel the humidity the past few days!

Unfortunately, moisture levels are on the rise as we head into the first weekend of summer and you’ll certainly feel the humidity the next few days.

It’s quite hot today with many locations rising into the 90s for highs. Father’s Day may be slightly cooler, but still very warm.

A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out over the next 48 hours, but I think many of you end up dry this weekend. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The system that is supplying the humidity for the weekend? Tropical Storm Claudette, which formed early this morning and made landfall in Louisiana.

The storm is forecast to move gradually to the northeast and weaken through the weekend.

It appeared at one point that we could end up with a decent amount of rainfall from Claudette. However, the track no longer looks conducive for heavy rain here.

The heaviest rain should stay well to our south.

Our next big rainmaker locally will actually be a cold front that passes through on Tuesday.

The highest coverage of showers and storms will come during the morning and midday.

Behind the front, we expect cooler and less humid air to filter in for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days look completely dry, too.