Humidity returns for the weekend, along with warmth, isolated rain

Dew point scale for the weekend and beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve enjoyed a nice break from the usual summertime humidity the past few days! Hopefully, you had a chance to get outside to bask in it.

Southerly breezes are forecast to bring extra moisture to Southwest and Central Virginia this weekend. That means the muggy feels will be back.

We’ll also see the potential for a brief shower or storm today, but the chances you see one are relatively low at 20 percent.

Temperatures warm from the 60s in the morning to the 80s in the afternoon.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The heat will build in the days ahead, especially from Monday through Wednesday.

If the forecast holds and we hit 90 degrees for three consecutive days, that would qualify as a heat wave!

5-day high temperature trend (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The humidity levels stay elevated throughout that timeframe and shower and storm chances stay in the forecast. However, they’ll be in the spotty or isolated category, so don’t feel like you need to have your umbrella with you 24/7.

Rain coverage through Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

When could we get wetter? Well, the late work week timeframe looks more active with 50-percent storm chances on Thursday and Friday.

The increased rain coverage could also come with some slightly cooler temperatures.