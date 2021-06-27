Isolated storms bring lightning, sudden downpours to end the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It was easy to feel the extra humidity on Saturday! Unfortunately for those who don’t like the muggies, they will be sticking around for awhile.

It was also quite warm on Saturday and we’ll see the temperatures rise again to wrap up the weekend.

The New River Valley will be our coolest region with highs in the mid 80s, while Southside reaches the low 90s!

Today's high temperatures zone-by-zone (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The very warm and humid conditions, along with lifting along the mountains, will provide the chance for isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.

You can expect lightning and sudden downpours with any storm that moves over your area. The good news is we’re not expecting any localized flooding or severe weather.

Sunday's storm threats (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll see a heat wave take over for the first few days of the work week! A heat wave is defined as three or more days with a high exceeding 90 degrees.

The reason we’re heating up? A high pressure system that will be locked over the Eastern Seaboard.

Ad

High pressure's role for much of the week - temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The high will also keep rain chances low (but not zero) through Wednesday. We’ll see a more active pattern by Thursday and Friday.

Taking a quick turn to the tropics, there are two areas worth watching for possible development right now.

Chance for tropical development over the next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I doubt we’ll have much to worry about with either system here in Southwest and Central Virginia. The next two names on this year’s list are Danny and Elsa.