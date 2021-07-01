Flash flood warnings, flash flood watches in effect for areas of Southwest Virginia

Strong storms and wind have hit parts of Southwest Virginia on Wednesday, and it’s likely it will go into the night.

Until 9:45 p.m., a flash flood warning is in effect in Central Montgomery County, which includes Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Prices Fork, vlaccording to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, officials reported that heavy rain caused flash flooding in areas from Duck Pond Road to Stroubles Creek. Those areas had between two to three inches of rainfall.

If you live in Montgomery County, Your Local Weather Authority advises you to never drive through flooded roads and seek higher ground if you’re in a place where flash flooding has started.

Meanwhile, the flash flood watch in other parts of Southwest Virginia has been extended until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Those areas affected are:

Alleghany County

Bath County

Bland County

Botetourt County

Carroll County

Craig County

Floyd County

Giles County

Grayson County

Montgomery County

Pulaski County

Roanoke

Rockbridge County

Wythe County

NWS says residents in these areas can expect torrential rainfall rates to potentially cause flash flooding.