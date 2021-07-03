Wonderful weather throughout the holiday weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the holiday weekend! The forecast looks awesome for anyone that’s celebrating the 4th of July.

We’re starting with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a touch below-average for this time of year. Temperatures will warm nicely to the 70s and 80s by afternoon.

Saturday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There are numerous fireworks displays happening this evening in advance of the 4th of July. It looks like the weather will pan out nicely for all of them!

Town-by-town fireworks forecast - Saturday evening (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The weather stays great for the actual holiday on Sunday. Look for temperatures to run a few degrees warmer than today.

We’ll heat up into the 90s across many locations early in the work week. The reason? An upper-level ridge getting set up across the Eastern United States.

Summer heat and humidity return during the work week (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The heat will also come with humidity and low storm chances Monday through Wednesday.

Ad

We will have to keep our eye on the tropics in the days ahead! Hurricane Elsa is churning in the Caribbean and will soon make a turn towards the United States.

Long-range forecast models are hinting at some rain locally from Elsa’s remnants on Thursday, so stay tuned for updates.