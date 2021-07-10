Seasonably warm with a few storms to dodge this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! You’ve made it to the second weekend in July and it will certainly feel like it outside!

After a mild morning, we’ll see temperatures rise and peak around 3 or 4 p.m. The New River Valley will be our coolest region with highs in the mid 80s, while Southside has a chance at the low 90s.

Look for the Roanoke Valley to hit seasonable upper 80s for highs today.

Saturday's high temperature forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Humidity should not be too much of a factor today, but the muggies will increase by tonight and Sunday.

We’ll have abundant sunshine to start the day, but you can expect a few more clouds to move in for the afternoon and evening. This will coincide with the best chance for isolated storms to start the weekend.

We expect most of the storms that form to be clustered in the New River Valley. Other zones like the Highlands and Lynchburg area only have 20-percent storm chances today.

Today's zone-by-zone storm chances (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Storm coverage is expected to be a little higher on Sunday with a warm front north of us. Keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans!

The timing on any storms will be similar to today, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Future Tracker Sunday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We expect temperatures to run at similar levels to today by Sunday afternoon.

Long-range models are hinting at a touch more heat during the new work week with the Bermuda high set up to our east.

Any storms that develop on any of the days are expected to stay isolated. No big washouts in the forecast!