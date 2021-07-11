Scattered storms develop in Sunday’s hot and humid conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – We here at Your Local Weather Authority hope you got the weekend off to a good start on Saturday!

Storms overperformed the models a bit during the afternoon and evening as we saw a couple of severe thunderstorm and flood warnings.

Scattered storms are expected to develop again today amid the hot and humid conditions. We expect coverage to be highest between 1 and 8 p.m.

Today's hour-by-hour rain/storm chances (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Basically any storm that forms could carry the risk for stronger wind gusts if it is able to strengthen. Most of our region is in a level 1 severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

Any risk for localized flooding is expected to stay confined to the Appalachians.

This afternoon & evening's storm threats (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Did I mention that it would be hot and humid? Although the actual temperatures won’t be much higher than Saturday, we expect the humidity to increase a good bit.

That means the “feels like” temperatures or the heat index will be well into the 90s for many of you. Stay cool out there!

Ad

This afternoon's peak temperatures and heat index values (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Monday looks like more of the same: typical summertime heat and humidity, along with scattered storms.

While the heat isn’t expected to let up Tuesday through Thursday, I do believe the chance for storms will come down some. You can thank a large high pressure system over the East Coast for that.

What we're tracking Tuesday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for storm chances to rise again by Friday and the start of next weekend.