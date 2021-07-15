Heat lingers into the first half of the weekend; turning stormier afterward

ROANOKE, Va. – A west/southwest wind will keep the hot and humid air flowing into southwest and central Virginia Thursday. We start with patches of fog, but once those clear up - we’re on our way to another hot, summery day.

Highs in the New River Valley will be in the low to mid 80s. Elsewhere, we’ll top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index rises into the mid to upper 90s from Roanoke points east.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Outside of a stray storm, we’ll stay dry Thursday. We’ll peak a degree or two higher Friday afternoon, with any storms holding off until late in the day or in the evening. A layer of warm air above us may prevent many storms from forming.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

As a front gets closer to us Saturday, the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will go up.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon

That front will then meander nearby, causing more numerous showers and storms to develop come Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Weekend forecast - 7/16-7/18

There will be a lot of moisture to work with, and these storms will move slowly. Therefore, localized flash flooding is a potential concern through Monday.

Flood threat for the weekend of 7/16 to 7/18

