Hot, humid weather continues before storm chances increase over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday! You’ve made it to the end of another work week in Southwest and Central Virginia.

The hot and humid weather we’ve been dealing with lately is not going anywhere yet. You can expect temperatures to rise well into the 90s across much of the area.

Any humidity will make it feel hotter than the high temperatures listed on the map below.

Friday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll start the day with sunshine, but a few extra clouds could roll in for the midday, afternoon and evening.

Storm chances stay on the low side Friday with just a stray cell possible at any point during the afternoon and/or evening.

Our skies are forecast to become more active as we head into the weekend. We’ll see coverage of showers and storms increase starting Saturday afternoon, thanks to a cold front to the west.

Future Tracker Saturday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms will have an opportunity to strengthen in the hot and humid air. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of our area in the level 1 ”marginal” severe weather risk.

We’ll be mainly watching for localized wind damage and/or flooding in any stronger storms.

Saturday's storm threat (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It appears the jet stream will be set up right over the viewing area through Sunday and Monday, keeping storm chances elevated.

We may also see a brief cool-down through that timeframe as the clouds and rain make things feel a touch more comfortable locally.

Rain and storm coverage next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for drier and warmer conditions to return to the area by the middle of the upcoming week.