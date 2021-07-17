Scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon, fueled by heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to another weekend in our corner of the Commonwealth! There are some consistent things in our forecast, as well as some changes for your Saturday.

Let’s start with what’s NOT changing: the heat and humidity. It’s feeling warm and muggy outside as I type this and temperatures will be quick to heat up through the morning and midday.

We’re forecast to hit our highs for the day around 1 or 2 p.m. They will range from the low 80s in the New River Valley to the low 90s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

Saturday's hourly temperatures

The heat and humidity will provide fuel for scattered storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. We expect the coverage to peak between 3 and 6 p.m.

A good idea to have a Plan B if you’re hitting the pool or doing anything else outside!

Saturday's storm chances by the pool

Any storm that forms could carry the risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of our area under a level 1 risk.

The primary threats from stronger storms will be localized wind damage and flooding. Hail and tornadoes are unlikely today.

Saturday's storm threats

We’ll be watching a slow-moving front for Sunday and Monday’s forecast. There are two scenarios we’re weighing with this one.

If it sets up further north, we could have more widespread storms Sunday and they could linger more into our Monday. Cooler air would be more likely, too.

A more southerly front would keep the rain closer to the North Carolina/Virginia border. It also would exit sooner on Monday and we wouldn’t be as cool either day. I’m leaning towards this second scenario in my current forecast.

Two scenarios for Sunday and Monday

Either way, the trends look good for drier and warmer weather starting Tuesday.