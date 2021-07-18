Stationary front keeps storms in our southern zones through Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We here at Your Local Weather Authority hope you got your weekend off to a good start on Saturday! It was certainly an active day with numerous severe weather warnings.

In addition to the storms, we also saw plenty of heat and humidity! Roanoke is on a four-day heat wave (consecutive days with highs of 90°+), along with nine consecutive days with high temperatures above-average.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly cooler than Saturday, so we have a chance to snap the heat wave in the Roanoke Valley.

Here’s a shoutout to some small towns on this Sunday!

Part of the reason for the slightly cooler air? A front that will be slowly sinking south through the day.

The front is expected to be the focus for shower and storm chances the next few days. Look for coverage to be highest in the New River Valley and Southside.

Further north, we expect to be drier through Tuesday.

Any storm that forms today and Monday could dump heavy rain. That’s why we’ll be watching our southern zones for a small threat for flash flooding.

Other forms of severe weather like localized wind damage, hail and tornadoes appear unlikely.

As we head into the middle of the week, the weather will trend drier and hotter.