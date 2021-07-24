Feeling summery this weekend with isolated storms at times

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve enjoyed a brief respite from the muggies, but unfortunately, it appears the more humid air will gradually return to the area this weekend.

In addition to the extra humidity, you can expect high temperatures within a few degrees of July averages this afternoon.

The warmth and moisture will fuel the chance for isolated afternoon storms. Not everyone will get a downpour, but don’t be surprised if you get wet.

Future Tracker Saturday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ve been talking a lot about air quality lately, due to smoke from western wildfires.

We’ll be in the moderate category once again today, so sensitive groups should avoid outdoor time. Models indicate that the haze won’t be as noticeable on Sunday.

Today's air quality (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Sunday appears to be three to eight degrees hotter than today will be. Rain chances won’t be as high, but a stray afternoon storm can’t be ruled out.

The wettest day of the week will come on Monday as a front will be nearby. Look for numerous showers and/or storms to develop as we start the work week.

What we're tracking Monday 6 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the front sinks south and rain chances come down, the mercury is expected to rise. We’ll feel some of the hottest temperatures we’ve had all year, starting Tuesday.