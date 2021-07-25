Hot, humid, isolated storms to wrap up the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You could argue that temperatures over-performed in some areas on Saturday! Roanoke and Lynchburg made it into the low 90s to start the weekend.

More areas are likely to exceed the 90-degree threshold today. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel even hotter outside!

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of spots get close to the triple digits for the heat index this afternoon.

Sunday's peak temperatures and heat index

The only relief you’ll get from the heat and humidity? Isolated storms, which are once again expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.

I’m not seeing any big threats from these storms, but don’t be surprised if you come across a brief downpour and/or some lightning between 2 and 10 p.m.

Today's rain chances - hour-by-hour

Monday’s storms will be more widespread and there could be enough rain to cause some localized flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed much of the region in a level 1 flooding risk tomorrow.

Monday and Monday night's flood risk

We’ll also be about five degrees cooler on Monday, but still above-average for late July.

Once the rain stops, we’ll trend drier and hotter into the middle of the work week. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year could be in range!

Hotter temperatures towards the middle of the work week

Before I wrap up this article, I want to provide updates on a couple of other topics we’ve been tracking. First, the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) still has their eye on a low pressure system off the coast of Florida.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, it has a 50-percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by early Monday. We’re not looking at any significant impacts here from this system.

Tropical tracker - Florida coast system

Now, we’ll talk about the smoke. It was still noticeable on Saturday, but we expect some improvements through the day today.

Monday’s rain should really help scour out anything left over. We’ll let you know if the smoke can redevelop after Monday.

Tracking wildfire smoke - Sunday 4 p.m.

Have a great week!