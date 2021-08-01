Dodging showers to start our Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a pleasant start to the weekend with lower humidity, warm temperatures and some sunshine! We’ve got a much different outlook for the second half of the weekend.

A front to the south of us is sparking scattered showers and storms and we’ll be watching those as they move through our area this morning. While we can’t rule out a stray shower during the afternoon, I believe we’ll see much drier and warmer conditions after the damp start.

Eventually, temperatures fall 5 degrees below-average overnight. It should feel really nice Monday morning!

Impact timeline - Sunday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that forms Sunday morning will likely stay in Southside. We’ll be watching for any of those to produce lightning and strong wind gusts.

Other forms of severe weather like localized flooding, hail and tornadoes appear unlikely.

Storm threats - today in Southside (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The outlook for Monday is a cool start, followed by warmth in the afternoon. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies to start the new week as any fronts and low pressure systems stay away from our region.

What we're tracking Monday 9 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A storm system is expected to move in from the southwest on Tuesday, producing more widespread rain for our corner of the Commonwealth. Right now, we have the rain chances at 60-percent.

The rain will be accompanied by some of the coolest air we’ve felt in months. In fact, it will feel more like late September as our highs only reach the 70s!

Falling forward later this week - Tuesday's highs (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll trend warmer past Tuesday and storm chances will stay low, but not zero.