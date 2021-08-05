Comfortably warm for now; summer heat set to take off soon

ROANOKE, Va. – Thank goodness for a break in the humidity! For some of us, that’s allowed us to turn off the A/C at night. We start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s first thing Thursday morning.

The dry air and dry ground allows temperatures to rise a little bit more by the afternoon. We’ll mostly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the higher elevations. The rest of the area will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 8/5/2021

Dew points will come up just a touch, but they’ll stay within a tolerable range for much of Thursday and much of Friday.

Humidity levels rise a bit Saturday, as we track an upper level disturbance. This will likely spark some morning showers in areas east of the Parkway.

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

Following that, we’ll see some hit-or-miss showers and storms that mainly target areas west of the Parkway after lunchtime.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon

Come Sunday, the jet stream will begin retreating north. As it does so, any cooler air will drift north into Canada.

Ad

Summer returns this Sunday and beyond

We’ll, in turn, get quite hot through much of next week. We’re talking high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the higher elevations and low to mid 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 8/11/2021

Meanwhile, the tropics are starting to heat up. You’d expect that this time of year, though, as we’re nearing peak activity. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances over the open Atlantic.

Odds of tropical development as of 3 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021

While there’s nothing immediately threatening our coasts/our area, we’ll need to keep our eyes and ears open these next 2-3 months. Stay up to date by downloading our weather app.