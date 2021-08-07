Know your zone! Saturday’s rain forecast is highly specific to where you live

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to the first full weekend of August! It will get started with clouds, cooler-than-normal temperatures and potentially some rain.

There will be two separate batches of rain today, the first coming during the morning and midday hours. This is associated with a storm system riding up a front in the Carolinas.

Southside and the Lynchburg area have the highest chances for showers with this first wave.

Future Tracker Saturday 12 p.m.

If enough rain can fall in these areas, there is potential for localized flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed parts of Halifax and Charlotte Counties under a level 2 risk for excessive rainfall.

Parts of Pittsylvania, Campbell and Appomattox Counties are in the level 1 category for localized flooding today.

Saturday's flood risk

The second wave of rain will come during the afternoon and evening. This is more of the typical daily summertime activity that we get in southwest Virginia, driven in part by our mountains and the warmth and humidity.

The Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be the favored zones for these scattered storms. I doubt Southside or Lynchburg gets any of this.

Future Tracker Saturday 6 p.m.

The storms will wrap up during the evening and we’ll stay mostly dry overnight.

Sunday will be a hotter day with highs in the low 90s for many of you. The heat will be locked in as we head into the new work week.

Afternoon high temperature trend

Sunday and Monday’s rain chances look pretty low, but eventually, we’ll start a more active weather pattern with daily scattered storms.

Look for 40-percent storm chances each day from Tuesday through Friday.