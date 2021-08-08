A new heat wave begins Sunday with very little rain to cool us off

ROANOKE, Va. – It was the haves and have nots for rain on Saturday with Southside and the Lynchburg area getting some showers to start the day. Parts of the New River Valley saw thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Everyone else was completely dry and the lawns and gardens of the Roanoke Valley and Highlands are still looking for a drink of water.

Saturday's estimated rainfall map (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The areas that got wet could see some dense fog this morning as the moisture from Saturday’s rain lingers at the surface.

The odds for rain don’t look great for our Sunday. However, it wouldn’t be shocking for a few of you to get a brief shower or storm.

We’ll call it a 20-percent chance during the afternoon and/or evening.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This may surprise you, but Roanoke, Danville and Blacksburg have all avoided the 90-degree mark so far in August!

It looks like today will be the start of a new heat wave for many of us. Remember, a heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90°+ heat.

We’re forecasting SEVEN consecutive days in our corner of the Commonwealth.

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If there is some good news in our Sunday forecast, it’s that humidity levels remain in check.

However, we expect moisture to slowly creep in as we head into the new work week. It could feel downright tropical outside by Wednesday!

How's it going to feel? - Next three days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The extra moisture will aid storm chances by midweek. In fact, each day from Wednesday into the weekend could feature scattered storms.