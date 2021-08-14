Heat and storms Saturday precede “cooler,” wetter weather pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend starts out muggy once again, with temperatures moving up quickly. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and Highlands, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

High temperature and heat index forecast for Saturday, 8/14/2021

This kind of heat, along with a front nearby, will be the catalyst for numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. These will have the potential to produce localized wind damage and localized flooding, especially along and south/east of Interstate 81.

Storm threats for Saturday, 8/14/2021

Come Sunday, our front will be nearby. Moisture riding over the front will be the recipe for more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Sunday afternoon, 8/15/2021

These will move slowly, leading to the chance for localized flooding once again. Temperatures Sunday will only peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That will be common through much of next week.

High pressure offshore and the ghost of ‘Fred’ to the west will combine forces to produce the daily chance for numerous showers and storms.

What we're tracking the week of 8/16 to 8/20/2021

Overall, 1-3″ of rain is looking likely between Monday and Thursday. Whenever you’re dealing with a tropical connection, you can’t rule out higher totals.

Projected rain totals for Monday, 8/16/2021 to Thursday 8/19/2021

