Storm chances down, temperatures up as we stay west of Henri this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The past couple days have featured thunderstorms with the potential to produce heavy rain.

Streets in Downtown Roanoke were under two feet of water Thursday night as a thunderstorm dropped two to three inches of rain in a short timeframe.

While floodwaters have receded, we’re seeing another impact of our recent rain this morning: dense fog. The Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands have the worst visibility right now, so give yourself some extra time if traveling in those areas.

Overnight fog formation

Tropical Storm Henri is one of the culprits for the recent rain, as the tropical system has been feeding moisture into our region.

As the storm moves north along the East Coast, we’ll see quieter conditions this weekend. In fact, I doubt many of you see a storm at all.

We’ll keep isolated chances in our forecast for the NRV and Highlands today, though.

Will I see a storm on Saturday?

Temperatures will also be on the rise on the west side of Henri. We’re looking at highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend.

If I had to pick the hotter day, it would be Sunday.

Tracking Henri Monday 12 a.m.

The heat will continue to build into the new work week. The heat wave is expected to peak Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s!

5-day high temperature trend

We may see a drop in temperatures later in the week as the weather pattern gets more active.

Look for higher storm chances Thursday and Friday, along with highs in the 80s.