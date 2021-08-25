Coverage of showers and storms increases in Wednesday’s heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Although we didn’t make it to record highs on Tuesday, it was still plenty hot outside!

We’re keeping the same kind of heat and humidity in the forecast for your Wednesday. The higher elevations are looking at the 80s for highs, while just about everyone else rises well into the 90s.

The heat and humidity during the afternoon will provide fuel for isolated/scattered storms to develop. We expect the peak coverage to come between 2 and 6 p.m.

The best chance for downpours and lightning is expected across our western mountains. That means the New River Valley and Highlands zones carry a 40% chance today, while storms stay isolated in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

Look for similar coverage of showers and storms on Thursday as high pressure will be set up to the southeast and we’ll have a few fronts well north of us.

The heat stays elevated on Thursday and there really won’t be many big dips in the temperature Friday or this weekend, either.

Long-range forecast models are starting to hint at the possibility of some cooler air next week. Stay tuned as we iron out those details.