Another opportunity for scattered storms across the western mountains Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our heat wave rolled on for another day Wednesday, with some areas reaching the mid to upper 90s for highs!

We don’t expect much of a dip in temperatures for your Thursday, with many of the same areas forecast to reach the 90s again. The humidity could make it feel even hotter this afternoon.

As was the case on Wednesday, the heat and humidity is expected to spark scattered storms in the afternoon, especially west of the Blue Ridge.

Any storm that forms could dump heavy rain and produce lightning, so make sure you stay weather aware later today.

Storm chances look lower, but not zero, for areas along and east of the Blue Ridge like Roanoke.

We’re getting closer to the weekend and it doesn’t appear the heat will let up Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

I believe Friday will be mainly dry with just 20-percent storm chances. Saturday and Sunday could feature isolated storms, along with a few more clouds.

Any storm should be brief, so it’s doubtful you’ll have to adjust your weekend plans too much.

Next week is starting to look interesting from a tropical perspective. There’s a storm system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching in the Caribbean.

It has a very good chance to become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and current ensemble forecast models (also known as spaghetti plots) are in good agreement on a path towards the Gulf Coast early next week.

Our long-range models have the storm sending remnant rain our way by the middle of the week. There could be a front in place that would help enhance the rain, too.

As this is just under a week away, you should stay tuned for updates to the forecast.